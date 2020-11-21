US coronavirus cases surpass 12M: Johns Hopkins

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The number of people infected by the coronavirus in the US surpassed the 12 million mark Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Maryland-based school recorded 12,019,960 cases and 255,414 deaths.

The US continues to lead the world in infections and deaths.

The new figures come two days after the national public health institute recommended Americans delay travel plans and stay home during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

"Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on its website.

The national holiday is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November.

The state of Texas has the highest number of infections in the country with 1,117.583, followed by California with 1,098,061 and Florida with 923.418.

The first coronavirus case in the US was reported Jan. 20 in Washington state.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the pandemic has infected nearly 60 million people worldwide and killed 1.3 million.