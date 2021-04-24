US 'deeply concerned' over violence in Jerusalem

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US voiced concern on Friday for Israeli settlers’ assault on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestine.

"We are deeply concerned by the escalation of violence in Jerusalem. The rhetoric of extremist protestors chanting hateful and violent slogans must be firmly rejected," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter.

Washington asks for calm and unity, and urges “authorities to ensure the safety, security, and rights of all in Jerusalem," he said.

Hundreds of Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinians in different areas across occupied Jerusalem late Thursday and at dawn on Friday as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinians, leaving at least 105 injured.

The extremist protestors chanted: "Death to Arabs" during marches, according to multiple reports.

Israeli police announced in a statement on Friday that it detained more than 50 Palestinians across Jerusalem through the night, accusing them of "violence."

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that at least 105 Palestinians were injured late Thursday as Israeli forces opened fire on them.