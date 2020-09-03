US 'deeply troubled' by alleged poisoning of Navalny

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US is "deeply troubled" by findings of German authorities regarding the alleged poisoning of Russia's opposition leader Alexi Navalny.

"We're deeply troubled by the results released yesterday. Alexi Navalny's poisoning is completely reprehensible," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

She said Russia used chemical nerve agents in the past and Washington is working with allies to "hold those in Russia accountable."

Germany found “unequivocal” evidence that a nerve agent was used to poison Navalny last month, local media reported Wednesday.

Signs of "a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok party" were found, Steffen Seiber, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, said in a statement.

Novichok was also used to poison ex-Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British town of Salisbury in an attack by Russian intelligence in 2018.

McEnany did not blame the Russian government or President Vladimir Putin but repeated a statement issued Wednesday from the National Security Council.

"Russian people have a right to express views peacefully without fear of retribution," she said.