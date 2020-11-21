US: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, according to his spokesman Friday.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said. "He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

He became the latest member of the Trump family to contract the disease.

The announcement came hours after Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and a White House staffer, confirmed positive tests for COVID-19.

In early October, Trump and first lady, Melania Trump, tested positive for the virus that has infected 9.7 million people in the US. His infection came after aide Hope Hicks, tested positive.

Also Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of the president, was infected with the virus that sickened more than 11.8 million people and killed an excess of 254,000 others, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.