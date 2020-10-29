US embassy in Dubai warns of potential terrorist attack

By Mennatallah H. H. M. Said A. and Ali Semerci

DUBAI (AA) – The US embassy in Dubai issued a warning to American citizens Wednesday of a potential terror attack threat in the Gulf countries.

In a statement on its website, the embassy said reports that terrorist groups could organize attacks against US citizens in the region are being monitored, adding US citizens are being asked to remain alert.

The US embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh meanwhile warned American citizens of the possibility of missile or drone attacks and also called on them to stay alert.

The move came amid an escalation of Houthi attacks against the Kingdom.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara