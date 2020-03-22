US envoy to Burkina Faso tests positive for COVID-19

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – The U.S. ambassador to Burkina Faso said Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, Andrew Young said the U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso had taken measures to quarantine contacted embassy staff.

“I received a positive test for COVID-19,” Andrew Young said.

So far, Burkina Faso has reported 75 cases and five deaths from coronavirus since March 9.

At least 11 new cases and two new deaths from virus were reported on Sunday, according to a statement by Martial Ouedraogo, National coordinator of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It said five patients have been cured.

Four ministers of Burkina Faso, including the education minister, territorial administration minister, foreign minister and mine minister, were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

Some 604 people have been traced and isolated.

The government on Friday declared a countrywide curfew effective as of midnight March 21 from 7 p.m .local time (1900GMT) to 5 a.m., and closure of its land borders.