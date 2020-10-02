US, EU sanctions 8 Belarus officials over crackdown

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US and EU issued Friday coordinated sanctions on eight Belarusian officials over the ongoing crackdown on anti-government demonstrations.

The US sanctions target individuals accused of involvement "in the 2020 election falsification and human rights violations," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to demand accountability from the Belarusian government for its suppression of democracy, including from those Belarusian officials designated today and the 16 who remain sanctioned," the top diplomat said.

"Today’s coordinated action with The European Union demonstrates our strong and continuing commitment to the Belarusian people, who are peacefully demanding their voices be heard, as well as their right to select a leader through free and fair elections," he added.

Among those designated are Belarus' Interior Minister, Yuriy Khadzymuratavich Kareau, and his deputy, Alyaksandr Pyatrovich Barsukou, according to the Treasury Department.

Four other Interior Ministry officials are being designated, as well as Central Election Commission Deputy Chairwoman Vadzim Dzmitrievich Ipatau, and Secretary Alena Mikalaeuna Dmukhayla.