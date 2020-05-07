US: Father, son charged with killing unarmed black man

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Two white men in the US state of Georgia were arrested Thursday and charged with the murder and aggravated assault of an unarmed black man in February after video footage of the killing triggered nationwide outrage.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested for the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.

On Feb. 23, Arbery was jogging in a residential area when the father, a former police officer, and his son followed him down the street in a pick-up truck and confronted him. Travis then shot Arbery. No arrests had been made since then.

A video of the shooting emerged on social media this week and sparked an outcry in the state and nationwide. Protestors took to the streets of a Brunswick neighborhood to demand justice for Arbery.

The McMichaels claimed the slain man was responsible for several recent robberies.

In a statement carried by ABC News, Ben Crump, an attorney for the Arbery family, said the arrests were "better late than never."

"This is the first step to justice. This murderous father and son duo took the law into their own hands," said Crump.

The two suspects were being booked into the Glynn County Jail.