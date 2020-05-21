US: FBI says Texas base shooting was act of terrorism

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – A shooting at a naval air base in Texas is "terrorism-related," FBI officials said Thursday.

The shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi took place around 6:15 a.m. local time (1115 GMT). One sailor was shot with minor injuries and is expected to leave a local hospital later in the day.

The gunman, who has not been officially identified, was killed in a shootout with base personnel after he attempted to speed through an entry gate with a vehicle. NBC News reported the suspect's name is Adam Alsahli.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves told reporters during a brief news conference that the bureau has information determining "the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism-related."

"We are working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving," she said.

A second person "of interest" may be involved, and may be "at large" within the community, according to Greeves.