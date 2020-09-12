US football star Alex Morgan joins Tottenham Hotspur

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – English football club Tottenham Hotspur confirmed Saturday the signing of Alex Morgan for the 2020-21 Women’s Super League season.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement for the signing of two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan, subject to obtaining a visa," London club said on its website.

The US forward scored 107 goals in 169 games for her nation and helped her team win a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic games as well as two FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Morgan clinched the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy, French Cup, and league title with her previous club Olympique Lyon in 2017.

The 31-year-old will wear the number 13 jersey, the London side said.

Morgan gave birth to her daughter in May.