US governor: Storming of US Capitol 'attempted coup'

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday called the storming of the US Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters "an attempted coup."

"What we're seeing today is not democracy—it's an attempted coup. We had a free and fair election," Wolf said on Twitter.

"The results were clear. Republicans from Pres. Trump to PA legislative leaders need to stop the disinformation and tell their supporters the truth before there's further violence," he wrote.

Hundreds of Trump’s supporters clashed with police during an apparent attempt to storm the Capitol building.

Videos on social media showed supporters tearing down security fences and confronting police to breach the building.

The Washington Post reported that two buildings at the Capitol complex have been evacuated amid the tension.

The incident happened minutes after Vice President Mike Pence announced that he rejected Trump's demand that he interfere in Congress's counting of Electoral College votes, just minutes before lawmakers were set to convene in a rare joint session.