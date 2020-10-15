US: Harris cancels travel after 2 staffers got virus

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, is canceling campaign travel Thursday after two people who accompanied her during recent trips tested positive for coronavirus.

Harris was not in close contact with either her Communications Director Liz Allen or a non-staff flight crew member, according to Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon.

"Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results," said O'Malley Dillon.

She said that Harris will return to in-person campaigning Monday.

Harris has been tested for the virus two times since Oct. 8, including a test Wednesday, and has tested negative in both, O'Malley Dillon said.

Biden will appear in a town hall set for 8 p.m. ET (2400GMT) Thursday for ABC News.