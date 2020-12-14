US health chief welcomes 1st virus vaccination in NY

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar celebrated the first coronavirus vaccination in the country on Monday, calling it "the American people's vaccine".

A New York health care worker received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, after it was authorized on Friday for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration.

"It’s the American people's vaccine thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump, and what matters this week is getting our frontline health care workers protected and getting our most vulnerable senior citizens protected," Azar told Fox Business' Varney & Co. program.

Trump also welcomed the recent development by tweeting: "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"

However, he has rejected a plan for early COVID-19 vaccines for the White House staff late Monday.

"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump's remarks came after multiple reports said that senior US government officials will lead the nation by getting vaccinated.

The country's coronavirus-related deaths are about to hit 300,000 and over 16.2 million cases have been registered, according to a running tally of Johns Hopkins University.