US House OKs $2,000 stimulus payments to most Americans

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The Democratic-held House of Representatives voted Monday to increase COVID stimulus payments to most Americans to $2,000, though the measure's fate remains uncertain.

The 275-134 vote sends the proposal to more than triple the standing $600 payments to the Senate, where the Republican leadership has yet to signal if it will be allowed to move to a floor vote. The bill needed a two-thirds majority to pass under House rules, requiring significant Republican support that was ultimately granted with 44 GOP lawmakers lending support.

In all, just two Democrats and two Independents joined 130 Republicans in opposition.

President Donald Trump has demanded the increased direct payments, but many of his fellow Republicans in the Senate have voiced opposition or lukewarm reception at best.

Addressing the chamber on the House floor ahead of the vote, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped Senate Republicans would fall in line behind the president in backing the increased payments to Americans.

"I do think the American people would like to see that unity on their behalf," she said in calling for bipartisan backing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has yet to commit to bringing the House's measure to a vote. Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would attempt to pass the $2,000 checks by unanimous consent, which would allow the bill to pass only if no one objects.

That effort's chances seem dim given widespread Republican opposition.

"The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then I will move to pass it in the Senate. No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans?" Schumer said on Twitter. "Senate Republicans: Enough is enough. Americans need this help now."