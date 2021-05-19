US House passes bill to form commission on Capitol riots

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday to form a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack.

The measure, backed by 35 Republican lawmakers, cleared the House with a 252-175 vote.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a "9/11-type Commission" in February to investigate the deadly Capitol riot. Pelosi, in a letter to Democratic colleagues, said lawmakers should get to the truth about how the riot happened.

On Jan. 6, when Congress convened to certify Electoral College votes of then-President-elect Joe Biden, a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Ensuing clashes left five people dead. Two law enforcement officers took their lives in the aftermath of the raid.

Trump is accused of inciting the deadly violence.

"We survived this once, but we will not survive another attack. And this commission ensures that we are better prepared if one is to come to this house again," said California congressman Eric Swalwell during his speech on the House floor.