US lifts COVID travel ban on Europe, UK, Brazil

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Donald Trump lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions on travelers from the Schengen Area, the UK, Ireland and Brazil effective Jan. 26, according to a proclamation Monday.

In the document released by the White House two days before Trump departs the presidential mansion, the outgoing president said that unrestricted entry of those in these countries is "no longer detrimental" to US interests.

The ban is terminated effective Jan. 26 and Trump said the US will maintain a travel ban on China and Iran.