US lifts global health coronavirus travel advisory

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – The US lifted its global health advisory that advised Americans to avoid international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said Thursday.

'With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice,' it said.

Lifting the advisory was in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it recommends Americans “exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.”

The advisory was put in place March 19 when there were about 14,000 COVID-19 cases in the US.

As of Thursday, there are nearly 4.9 million cases, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University data.