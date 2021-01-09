US lifts self-imposed restrictions on Taiwan relationship

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – The US has lifted self-imposed restrictions on executive branch agencies’ interactions with counterparts from Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Saturday.

“This action will benefit both of our great democracies,” Pompeo said on Twitter alongside a statement announcing the move.

He said the US maintains relationships with unofficial partners around the world, and Taiwan is no exception.

"Today’s statement recognizes that the U.S.-Taiwan relationship need not, and should not, be shackled by self-imposed restrictions of our permanent bureaucracy," he said in the statement..