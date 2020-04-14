US: Major League Soccer unlikely to return by mid-May

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Football matches are not likely to be played by mid-May, based on “guidance of federal and local public health authorities,” Major League Soccer said Tuesday.

"We continue to learn more every day from the medical experts, and we expect to have additional details in the coming weeks regarding when we can return to play," the American football league said of guidelines about the coronavirus.

The U.S. has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases and fatalities worldwide with more than 584,000 cases and greater than 23,700 deaths, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.94 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December.