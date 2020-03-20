US, Mexico partially closing border over coronavirus

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The U.S. and Mexico have jointly decided to close their mutual border to non-essential travel in an effort to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration announced Friday.

"Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus, and ensure that commerce that supports our economy keeps flowing," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump coronavirus task force.

There are 14,322 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., and 205 deaths, according to a running tally being compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Trump declared a national emergency last week in an attempt to better assist state and local governments more intimately responding to the outbreak.