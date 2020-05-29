US: Minneapolis declares curfew amid Floyd protests

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Minneapolis, Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey said Friday he imposed a mandatory curfew because of ongoing protests regarding the death of George Floyd.

The curfew will take effect Friday and Saturday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. (0000GMT and 1000GMT)

"During the hours of curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place," Frey said in the order.

Floyd, 46, a black man, was arrested Monday after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store.

Video footage on Facebook showed him handcuffed and cooperating.

But police claimed he resisted arrest. A white officer kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd’s repeated pleas of "I can't breathe."

Shortly after, Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but the officer maintained his position on the victim.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

The announcement came hours after former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Prosecutor Michael Freeman.

Additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation is ongoing, and Freeman said three other officers involved could also face charges.

Protests since Monday turned violent and was marred by looting and arson in Minneapolis and in other parts of the US.