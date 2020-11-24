US: Nevada makes Biden win against Trump official

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – The Nevada Supreme Court made it official Tuesday that Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the state in the Nov. 3 presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump.

The unanimous decision by seven nonpartisan justices will give six electoral votes to Biden, who was declared president-elect Nov. 7.

Biden won the state by 33,596 votes, according to results approved by officials in the western state's 17 counties. Biden received 50.06% of votes to Trump's 47.67%.

Nevada's six Democratic presidential electors will meet Dec. 14 in the state capital, Carson City.

It was also announced earlier Tuesday that the state of Pennsylvania certified Biden’s win, providing him 20 electoral votes after Michigan certified a Biden victory Monday giving him 16 electoral votes.