US, Nigeria reaffirm 'strong partnership’

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday discussed a range of issues with Nigeria’s president during a virtual meeting where they affirmed a "strong partnership" between their countries.

Blinken met Muhammadu Buhari and Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The men discussed the global economic recovery, Nigeria’s security challenges and regional security issues, effort against coronavirus and the effects of climate change in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, said Price.

"The Secretary and the President reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Nigeria, founded upon shared democratic ideals and a spirit of transparency and cooperation," said the statement.

Blinken emphasized the US' renewed commitment to multilateral institutions and noted the constructive leadership role Nigeria plays in global affairs, it added.