US offers condolences to Turkey, Greece over earthquake

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US on Friday offered condolences to Turkey and Greece over an earthquake in the Aegean Sea that has killed at least a dozen people.

“Our prayers are with the people of Turkey and Greece after today’s earthquake," National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a statement posted to Twitter, retweeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"It’s great to see both countries putting their differences aside to help each other during a time of need. The United States also stands ready to assist," he said.

Erdogan in turn was replying to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who said he called the Turkish leader to voice Greece's condolences and pledge solidarity as the countries recover from the devastating temblor.

"I offer my condolences to all of Greece on behalf of myself and the Turkish people. Turkey, too, is always ready to help Greece heal its wounds," Erdogan said. "That two neighbors show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life."

At least 12 people were killed and more than 600 others injured in Turkey when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted the city of Izmir on the Turkish Aegean coast on Friday, according to Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD.

Two children were reported dead on the Greek island of Samos.