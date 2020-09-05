US Open: Serena Williams bags 4th round ticket

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Serena Williams qualified for the US Open's fourth round over Saturday's win against her compatriot Sloane Stephens.

In the round 3 game, Williams, 38, eliminated Stephens 2-1 with the sets of 2-6, 6-2 and 6-2 to march to the next phase, where she will face Greek player Maria Sakkari.

No. 3 seed Williams is considered a legend as she has so far won 23 Grand Slams including six US Open titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014) in her distinguished career.