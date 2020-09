By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Veteran American tennis star Serena Williams moved to the quarterfinals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday.

Williams, 38, eliminated Maria Sakkari from Greece with sets of 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the fourth round to advance to the next phase.

The third-seeded Williams has won 23 Grand Slams including six US Open titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014) during her remarkable career.