US orders departure of some gov’t employees from Iraq

By Ali Jawad

BAGHDAD (AA) – The U.S. State Department has ordered some U.S. government employees at diplomatic facilities in Iraq to leave the country due to “security conditions and restricted travel options” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s embassy in Iraq said.

“[…] the State Department has ordered the departure of designated U.S. Government employees at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, and the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil,” the embassy said in a statement.

It said visa services would remain suspended, adding the U.S. government has also limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Iraq.

The decision came after two Katyusha rockets targeted the Green Zone in Baghdad.

Iraqi health officials reported 38 deaths from the coronavirus so far, along with 382 infections.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 537,800 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 24,350 and over 123,300 successful recoveries.

With its tally now at 85,991, the U.S. has become the country with the most COVID-19 cases in the world, followed by China with 81,828 and Italy with 80,589.

* Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara