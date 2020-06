By Betul Yuruk

NEW YORK (AA) – Five members from the same family were killed in a plane crash in the state of Georgia, according to local media Saturday.

The family was traveling to a funeral in the state of Indiana on a Piper 31T twin-engine turboprop aircraft.

The pilot and owner of the plane, Larry Ray Pruitt, his wife and three children were killed in the crash, officials said.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar