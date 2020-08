By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – An explosion in Baltimore, Maryland has killed at least one person and left multiple others trapped, emergency officials said Monday.

Calling the explosion "a major 3 alarm incident," Baltimore Firefighters Union said on Twitter that several houses blew up and four people have been rescued. All of them are in critical condition.

At least one person is still trapped, the union said.

Search and rescue teams have reached the site.