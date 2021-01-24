US president speaks to 4 leaders since assuming office

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Joe Biden has held phone calls with four leaders since taking the oath of office on Jan. 20.

Biden held talks with America’s northern and southern neighbors on Friday.

His first call was to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden and Trudeau discussed a range of issues, including relations between the two countries, the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening economic ties, defense, climate change and the Keystone XL pipeline.

On the same day, Biden had a conversation with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in which they discussed migration and promoting development in the Northern Triangle of Central America — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — besides combatting COVID-19.

On Saturday, the US president and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke over the phone, discussing climate change, containing COVID-19 and ensuring global health security.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron became the fourth leader to hold phone talks with Biden. Two men discussed relations and cooperation, the White House said.

During the call, Biden expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with France, according to a statement.

"President Biden also stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States’ partnership with the European Union," said the statement.

"The leaders agreed on the need for close coordination, including through multilateral organizations, in tackling common challenges such as climate change, COVID-19 and the global economic recovery," it said.

The leaders, the statement added, also agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities including China, the Middle East, Russia and the Sahel.