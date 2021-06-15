US retail sales fall more than expected in May

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – US retail sales fell more than expected in May, according to figures released Tuesday by the Census Bureau.

Retail sales came in at $620.2 billion, down 1.3% from the revised level of $628.7 billion in April. Analysts expected a 0.8% decline on a monthly level.

The figure, however, was 28.1% higher compared to May 2020.

"Clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 200.3% from May 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 70.6% from last year," the agency said in a statement.