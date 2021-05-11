US sanctions 7 linked to Hezbollah

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US imposed sanctions on seven individuals on Tuesday in connection with Hezbollah and its financial firm, Al-Qard al-Hassan (AQAH).

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ibrahim Ali Daher, the chief of Hezbollah's central finance unit that oversees the overall budget and six others who allegedly used personal accounts to evade sanctions on AQAH.

The company is used by Hezbollah for financial activities and gaining access to the international financial system. It was blacklisted by the OFAC in 2007.

"While AQAH purports to serve the Lebanese people, in practice it illicitly moves funds through shell accounts and facilitators, exposing Lebanese financial institutions to possible sanctions," said OFAC.

OFAC’s Director Andrea Gacki accused Hezbollah of abusing the Lebanese financial sector and draining the country's financial resources "at an already dire time."

"Such actions demonstrate Hizballah’s disregard for financial stability, transparency, or accountability in Lebanon," said Gacki, using the US’ spelling for the group.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the US will continue to work to disrupt Hezbollah's operations.

"These designations reinforce recent U.S. action against Hizballah financiers who have provided support or services to Hizballah," said Blinken.