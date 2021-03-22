US sanctions Myanmar military for repressing protesters

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – The US has imposed sanctions Monday on some Myanmar military officials for repressing protesters, State Department announced in a statement.

"Since the military coup last month, the people of Burma have voiced their aspirations for a return to democratic governance, peace, and rule of law. The United States, together with our allies and partners, has stood with them," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the statement.

"In response, the military regime continues its violent crackdown, which has killed at least 194 people to-date, including peaceful protesters. The junta continues its attempts to overturn the results of a democratic election by brutally repressing peaceful protesters and killing individuals who are simply demanding a say in their country’s future," he added.

The US is designating Burma’s Chief of Police, Than Hlaing, and Bureau of Special Operations commander, Lieutenant General Aung Soe, in addition to two army units, the 33rd and 77th Light Infantry Divisions "for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, actions or policies that prohibit, limit, or penalize the exercise of freedom of expression or assembly by people in Burma."

The department further noted that the US' EU partners have also announced new measures on the Burmese military regime, creating a new EU sanctions program and designating 11 Burmese individuals associated with the coup and related violence, many of whom the US, the UK and Canada have sanctioned.