US says Armenian army should not intervene in politics

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US on Thursday urged the Armenia army not to intervene in domestic politics, after its military called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington is closely monitoring the situation and urged all parties to exercise restraint to avoid any violent actions.

"We remind all parties of the bedrock democratic principle that the state's armed forces should not intervene in domestic politics," Price told reporters while adding that the US has been a steadfast supporter of the development of democratic processes and institutions in Armenia.

"We continue to support Armenia's democracy, and its sovereignty, and we urge its leaders to resolve their differences peacefully, while respecting the rule of law, Armenians' democracy, and its institutions," he said.

The Armenian armed forces chief Onik Gasparyan, along with other senior commanders, released a statement Thursday that called for Pashinyan to step down.

Pashinyan blasted demand as a coup attempt and urged his supporters to take to the streets to resist.

Turkey strongly condemned the attempted coup in Armenia.

“We condemn all military coups or coup attempts, no matter where they take place across the world,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference in Hungary.