US says it aims for de-escalation in Israel-Palestine tensions

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US wants a de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine, the White House said Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said senior US officials have had more than 25 high-level calls and meetings with senior officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, US partners and other stakeholders including Qatar, Tunisia, Jordan and Egypt.

"Our objective here is de-escalation as we look to protect the people in the region," Psaki said at a news conference, as the Israeli army continues to carry out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

She said US engagement continues privately and through diplomatic channels, as well as with officials in the region.

"We're in regular dialogue multiple times per day, as I noted with Egyptian and Qatari officials, who have significant influence over Hamas," she added.

Psaki also said the Biden administration will nominate an ambassador to Israel in the coming weeks.

At least 56 Palestinians, including 14 children, were killed and more than 350 others injured in Israeli airstrikes, according to latest figures.

Six Israelis were killed and over 45 others injured by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court last week ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is seen as occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there illegal.