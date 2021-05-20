US seeking to end Gaza-Israel violence 'as quickly as possible'

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US on Thursday defend its efforts on ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine, maintaining President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to "end the conflict as soon as possible".

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US' envoy to UN, told a session of the General Assembly focused on the hostilities, that Washington has "not been silent" amid the bloodshed, maintaining diplomatic efforts are focused on "bringing an end to the conflict as quickly as possible."

She pointed to a flurry of telephone diplomacy from the Biden administration that has included over 60 calls to Israeli, Palestinian and regional officials, including five calls from Biden.

In his most recent call, Biden on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects Tel Aviv to undertake "a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," but did not call for an immediate halt to hostilities.

The appeal was promptly rebuffed by Netanyahu who hours later said Israel would carry on with the offensive in order "to return the calm and security" to Israel.

Thomas-Greenfield maintained the Biden administration continues to expect "a significant de-escalation to begin," vowing that the US "will continue to relentlessly push for peace."

"We have not been silent, and we hope that people across the region have heard us loud and clear. The United States calls on all parties to respect their obligations under international law, including with respect to the protection of civilians, medical facilities, and facilities that serve as civilian shelters," she said. "We have to focus on making tangible progress toward peace."

Shortly after Thomas-Greenfield concluded her remarks, Gilad Erdan, her Israeli counterpart, took the floor to thank Biden for his support.

“I thank all the countries that have expressed their support for Israel’s right to self-defense, first and foremost President Biden and the American administration,” Israel's UN envoy said.

He defended Israel's offensive, saying "While Hamas rockets are indiscriminate, Israel’s strikes are precise, surgical."

"We go above and beyond the demands of international law," he said. "Israel wants a ceasefire, but only after significantly degrading Hamas’ terror machine. We are looking for a cure and not a Band-Aid."

To date, at least 232 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip since May 10, including 65 children, 39 women, and 17 elderly people, according to Gaza-based health officials.

According to the Gaza-based Health Ministry, over 1,700 additional people have been injured amid Israel's continued offensive.

In all, 12 people have been killed in Israel due to rocket fire from Gaza.