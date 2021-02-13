US Senate acquits Trump of role in Capitol insurrection

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US Senate voted Saturday to acquit former US President Donald Trump on a sole impeachment article following the Jan. 6 insurrection carried out by his supporters.

The 57-43 vote saw seven Republicans – Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey — join ranks with the entire Democratic caucus in voting for Trump's conviction.

The vote caps a five-day trial that was set to run much longer before Democrats backtracked Saturday on calling witnesses.