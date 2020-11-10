US senate top party brass re-elected to lead caucuses

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were re-elected to leadership positions Tuesday even as the fate of the chamber remains uncertain.

McConnell and Schumer have nonetheless been re-elected to lead their caucuses, with the Democratic leader assuming his third stint in the post and McConnell continuing to add to his time as the longest-serving Republican leader.

The chamber is currently divided 48-48 following national elections with the potential for an evenly-split Senate a real possibility.

Key races in North Carolina and Alaska remain uncalled while both of Georgia's senate seats are heading for run-off elections in January after candidates there failed to receive at least 50% of the vote.

Regardless of the breakdown, whoever controls the chamber is almost certain to be dealt a difficult hand with such a narrow majority.

Should the Senate split 50-50 the deciding vote on critical matters would go to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the outgoing Democratic senator from California.