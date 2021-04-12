US: S&P 500 closes near record, Dow and Nasdaq fall

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – The S&P 500 closed near a fresh record high level on Monday, while other major indexes ended the day with losses in the US stock market.

The S&P 500 was almost flat at the final bell at 4,129 points after it has reached a new all-time high of 4,132 during the session.

The blue-chip Dow was fell 55 points, or 0.1%, to 33,745 with Intel shedding 4.2%.

The Nasdaq was also down 50 points, or 0.4%, to 13,850 with AMC Entertainment and GameStop plummeting 8.5% and 10.9%, respectively.

The VIX volatility index was up again 1.3% to 16.91 level despite climbing as high as 17.91 during the day.

US dollar index was slightly down to $92.12, but the yield on 10-Year US Treasury bonds rose 0.3% to 1.6771 level.

Despite falling below the resistance of $60,000 earlier, Bitcoin could barely stay above the key level. High volatility caused some cryptocurrencies fall 8% on Monday, while some added as much as 20% for the day.

While gold was down 0.6% to $1,732 per ounce, silver declined 1.7% to $24.8 an ounce.