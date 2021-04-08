US: S&P 500 opens at new record, Dow retreats

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – The S&P 500 opened at a new record high on Thursday, while the Dow Jones was down from its all-time high during the previous session.

The blue-chip Dow was off 27 points to 33,418 after it climbed to an all-time high of 33,521 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose to a new record of 4,092 by adding 12 points shortly after the opening bell.

The Nasdaq soared 120 points to 13,809 at 9.35 a.m. EDT (1335GMT) with technology and pharmaceuticals, including Twitter, Blackberry, Zoom Video, Novavax and Moderna adding around 2% apiece.

With the VIX volatility index down 0.3% to 17.10, near its lowest in more than a year, investors using liquidity to buy stocks has brought down the dollar index to $92.18 for a 0.3% loss.