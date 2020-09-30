US State Dept approves over $16B in Swiss arms sales

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US State Department on Wednesday approved a trio of proposed arms sales to Switzerland totaling more than $16 billion.

The sales include a $6.58 billion purchase of 40 advanced F-35 stealth joint strike fighter aircraft and related equipment, 40 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet jets valued at $7.452 billion and $2.2 billion in five Patriot Missile system purchases.

The F-35s will replace Switzerland's retiring fleet of F/A-18s, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement. The F/A-18E/Fs will also be considered by Bern as part of its aircraft modernization push.

The Patriot Missiles, meanwhile, would bolster Switzerland's missile defenses, the agency said.

The DSCA notified Congress of the three possible sales on Wednesday, and they will now enter a congressional review period.