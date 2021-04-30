US stock market closes lower, indexes gain in April

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – The US stock market closed lower on Friday with high volatility to post weekly losses, but major indexes gained in the month of April.

The Dow Jones fell 185 points to close at 33,874 and the S&P 500 lost 27 to 4,184. The Nasdaq decreased 119 points to 13,962 to end the day.

Investment banking majors Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and tech firms IBM, Intel and Apple all declined more than 1% apiece.

The VIX volatility soared 5.7% and it was around 18.62 at the final bell, as the increase in fear index keeps uncertainty for investors amid recovery in US economy.

For the week, the Dow lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%, but S&P 500 was flat by gaining less than 0.1%.

In April, the Dow gained 2.7% and the S&P 500 rose 5.2%, while the Nasdaq increased 5.4%.