US stock market higher as metals up 2%

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – US stocks indexes were higher at the opening bell on Thursday as precious metals rallied more than 2%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58 points to 33,040. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 4,006 and the Nasdaq jumped 232 points, or 1.7%, to 13,476 with Tesla and Zoom gaining 2.3% and 4.1%, respectively.

The VIX volatility index plummeted 7.4% to 17.97 — its lowest level since February 2020.

After regaining ground from recent lows, precious metals recovered.

Gold was up 2.4% to $1,726 per ounce, while silver gained 2.5% to $24.6.