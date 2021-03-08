US stocks end mixed with volatility on rise again

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – US stocks finished mixed Monday as rising volatility returned to the market to worry investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305 points, or 1%, to close at 31,801 with investment banking major Goldman Sachs rising 2% and entertainment giant Walt Disney soaring 6.3%.

The S&P 500 was down 20 points, or 0.5%, at 3,821 while the Nasdaq plummeted 310, or 2.4%, to 12,609 with Zoom Video losing 7.9% and Tesla shedding 5.8%.

Amid growing worries of potential inflation, the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, soared 4.8%.

Ten-year US Treasury yields, which are on their sixth consecutive weekly increase, also rose an additional 3%.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier that worries amid the rally in yields are "misplaced," adding she expects the American economy to be back to full employment next year.

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?