US stocks end mixed with volatility on rise again

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – US stocks finished mixed Monday as rising volatility returned to the market to worry investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305 points, or 1%, to close at 31,801 with investment banking major Goldman Sachs rising 2% and entertainment giant Walt Disney soaring 6.3%.

The S&P 500 was down 20 points, or 0.5%, at 3,821 while the Nasdaq plummeted 310, or 2.4%, to 12,609 with Zoom Video losing 7.9% and Tesla shedding 5.8%.

Amid growing worries of potential inflation, the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, soared 4.8%.

Ten-year US Treasury yields, which are on their sixth consecutive weekly increase, also rose an additional 3%.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier that worries amid the rally in yields are "misplaced," adding she expects the American economy to be back to full employment next year.