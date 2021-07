By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – US stocks opened higher Thursday to kick off the month of July on a positive note.

The Dow Jones gained 48 points to 34,551. The S&P 500 added 11 to 4,309.

The Nasdaq rose 29 to 14,533 with Netflix and Uber adding 1.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

The VIX volatility index showed a steep decline, falling 1% to 15.67. The dollar index was also down 0.1% to 92.35.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury, however, was up 1.2% at 1.461%.