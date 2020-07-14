US Supreme Court allows federal executions to resume

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – The US Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the first federal executions in 17 years.

The ruling came a day after Washington District Court delayed federal executions "to allow continuation of the condemned men's legal challenges against a new lethal injection protocol announced in 2019."

Judge Tanya Chutkan said the single-drug protocol was likely to run afoul of the US Constitution's Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

On an appeal by Trump's administration, the top court canceled the District Court’s order so that the "executions may proceed as planned."

Monday's order delayed several executions, including one later in the day, and three others in the near future.