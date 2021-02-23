US: Tiger Woods in surgery after rollover wreck

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – Tiger Woods is in surgery after first-responders rescued the golfing legend early Tuesday from a grisly wreck in the state of California.

Woods was rescued by Los Angeles County Sheriffs who said first responders had to use massive hydraulic tools known as the "Jaws of Life" to remove him from the vehicle. Woods, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, the department said in a statement.

The vehicle sustained "major damage" from the wreck, law enforcement said. News footage from the scene appears to depict a gray SUV vehicle rolled over onto the driver's side; its front-end nearly completely destroyed.

Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent told Golf Digest magazine that the world-renowned golfer sustained "multiple" injuries to his legs.

“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg said, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods had been recovering after undergoing back surgery prior to the accident and in a statement released Jan. 19 said he would be sidelined at least through February's Genesis Invitational.

Woods was in Los Angeles for a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV, the magazine said.

Sheriffs said the accident took place near the border of the affluent neighborhoods of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, which are about 30 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.