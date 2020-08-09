US to cut troop levels in Afghanistan

By Dildar Baykan

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US will cut troop levels in Afghanistan to less than 5,000 by the end of November, according to its defense chief in an interview with Fox News.

Pentagon officials will inform Congress about the plan and "the US should ensure that there is no terrorist threat against it when leaving Afghanistan," said Mark Esper.

US President Donald Trump told Axios in an interview Aug. 4 the US withdrew from Afghanistan to a considerable extent and the number of troops there will soon decrease to 8,000.

Trump also said the US will lower troops to between 4,000 and 5,000 in Afghanistan by the US presidential election in November.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan