US to extend no-travel advisories to 80% of world

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – The US State Department said on Monday it will boost its “Do Not Travel” guidance to about 80% of all countries due to “unprecedented risk to travelers” from the coronavirus pandemic.

There are already nearly three dozen countries on the “Level 4: Do Not Travel” list, including places such as Brazil, Russia, Argentina, Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Haiti, Mozambique, and Tanzania.

“This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s] existing epidemiological assessments,” said a State Department statement.

It said the advisories also take into account logistical factors, including in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for US citizens in those countries.

The updated travel advice comes as many countries around the globe still remain in the grip of recurring waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the worldwide case count now over 142 million, including a death toll of more than 3 million, according to the running tally of the US’ Johns Hopkins University.