US to suspend imports of dogs from countries with high risk of rabies

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The top health agency in the US said Monday that it will temporarily suspend imports of dogs from more than 100 countries classified as high risk for rabies as of July 14.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the ban will also apply to countries that are not at high risk for the disease if the dogs have been in high-risk countries during the previous six months.

"This temporary action is necessary to ensure the health and safety of dogs imported into the United States and to protect the public’s health against the reintroduction of canine rabies virus variant (dog rabies) into the United States," said the CDC in a statement.

The countries include the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Cuba, China, Russia and Ukraine as well as Venezuela, Afghanistan, India, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

According to CDC estimates, 6% of all dogs imported into the US arrive from the countries at high risk for dog rabies.

The CDC publishes a list of High-Risk Countries for Dog Rabies on its website https://www.cdc.gov/importation/bringing-an-animal-into-the-united-states/high-risk.html.